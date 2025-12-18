BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV accepts Cardinal Dolan’s resignation, Bishop Ronald Hicks of Illinois named new leader of New York archdiocese

Pope Leo XIV officially accepted Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s resignation on Thursday and appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, IL, to serve as the new leader of the Archdiocese of New York beginning next year.

Pope Leo XIV officially accepted Cardinal Timothy Dolan‘s resignation on Thursday and appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, IL, to serve as the new leader of the Archdiocese of New York and its 2.8 million Catholics beginning next year.

The Vatican officially announced the pontiff’s decision early Thursday morning, New York time, following days of reports about the impending change.

Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Hicks are scheduled to hold a press conference at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the seat of the New York archdiocese, in Midtown, on Thursday. The archdiocese outlined a full day of events between Dolan and Hicks, including meeting with chancery staff and celebrating a Mass with them.

Dolan submitted his resignation in February, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75, as required by Catholic doctrine for all bishops. His resignation letter was directed to Pope Francis, but the then-pontiff did not act upon it before he died in April.

The Vatican issued a statement on Dec. 18, indicating that Leo XIV — the former Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, the first American pope in the church’s history — had accepted Dolan’s resignation and named Bishop Hicks as his successor. Dolan will continue to serve as the archdiocese’s administrator until Hicks is installed as the new archbishop on Feb. 6, 2026.

Archbishop-designate Hicks, 58, is a native Illinoisan who graduated from Niles College of Loyola University in Chicago in 1989. Five years later, he was ordained into the priesthood, and spent much of his ministry in and around the Chicago area.

Hicks ministered for five years in Mexico and El Salvador as regional director of the Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH) in Central America, helping to care for orphans and abandoned children in nine Latin American and Caribbean nations.

In January 2015, Bishop Hicks became vicar general of the Archdiocese of Chicago under Cardinal Blase Cupich. Five years later, Pope Francis named him as the sixth bishop of the Catholic diocese of Joliet, which oversees parishes in much of suburban Chicago.

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, will formally install Archbishop-designate Hicks as the new leader of the Archdiocese of New York at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Feb. 6.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for a full report.