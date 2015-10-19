5 fall-themed classes to take in NYC

Take a leaf peeping class in Prospect Park with Brooklyn Brainery. Photo Credit: NYPD

From apple picking to sampling seasonal brews, fall offers a bounty of activities. Why not get the most out of the season with a fall-themed class? Here’s a look at upcoming courses that take advantage of all fall has to offer.

Hard cider is having a moment. Besides just drinking it on its own, learn how to mix the alcoholic beverage with other liquors during this class with the Institute of Culinary Education’s Director of Beverage Studies Anthony Caporale. Discover the history of hard cider, as well as how to make cocktails include a hard cider punch, plum pancetta cider and orchard mimosa. Oct. 21., 6:30-8:30 p.m., $90; Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty St., third Fl., 212-847-0700

Get more out of your typical walk in the park with this Brooklyn Brainery class. Explore the changing season in Prospect Park with Lisa Nett, behind the tree-focused Tumblr The Tree Seen, and learn how to identify trees by bark, buds, leaves and form. Oct. 24., 12:30-2 p.m., $13; meeting instructions send day before the walk, held rain or shine

One of the biggest events of the season is Thanksgiving. Make your feast preparations a little easier with this Brooklyn Kitchen class, the latest in its hack series. Chef David Siegel will share some tricks of the trade to make the day a little less stressful, from the best way to cook a turkey to simple veggies and sauces. Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m., $85; 100 Frost St., Williamsburg, 718-389- 2982

Leggings are a fall and winter staple. Learn how to make your own pair during this new sewing class with Brooklyn Craft Company instructor Joey Casey, during which you’ll make a pair of leggings fit just for you while learning how to sew from a pattern and work with stretchy knit fabrics. Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $125; 61 Greenpoint Ave. Suite 101, Greenpoint, 646-201-4049

There’s nothing like warming up with a hot bowl of soup on a cold day. Add to your repertoire with this Home Cooking New York hands-on class, which will cover seasonal, vegetarian, Mexican-, Indian- and Italian-inspired soups, including: smoky black bean soup with sweet potatoes; curried butternut squash soup with parsnip and pear; Indian-spiced red lentil soup with coconut milk and spinach; and Tuscan ribollita. Nov. 10, 6-8:30 p.m., $100; 158 Grand St. Studio #206, 917-803-6857