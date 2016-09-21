Fall decorations: Make your home cozy with dark colors, textured blankets, more

We asked local interior design experts for easy and affordable ways to update your décor.

Interior design experts weigh in on how the best ways to decorate for fall. Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin

For many, fall is the best season in New York. The weather cools down, the tree leaves change into brilliant colors, and the feeling of coziness seeps in. To celebrate the autumn season at home, we asked local interior design experts for easy and affordable ways to update your décor.

Mood

“Nothing welcomes you (or guests) into your home like a cozy, charming entryway,” noted Katrina Szish, a Financial District-based TV personality and style expert behind the blog anchorsandsirens.com. “Put a fall-themed wreath on your door.”

If you don’t have a foyer, define an entry space with a small area rug, she said.

To create a mood as you walk into the home, “skip the harsh overhead lights and add a lamp on a dimmer for instant warmth — a slim floor lamp or tabletop lamp.”

Warmth

“Layering remains one of the hottest fashion trends, and it’s no different for your home,” Szish continued. “Give a chair a chic upgrade by tossing a small, inexpensive faux-shearling rug on top.”

Check out Urban Outfitters for its faux-sheepskin rugs ($59-$199) or go for the Ikea TJEN ($14.99).

Another option: “If you have a headboard, hang a small blanket over it with a large, bright pattern and comfy texture,” recommended Upper West Side-based designer Polina Gorokhovskaya, president and owner of Polina Studio Inc.

And don’t forget to wrap yourself in a blanket too.

“Investing in an oversized nubby throw will be the best gift you can get yourself this fall season,” said Betsy Helmuth, a Westchester-based designer and owner of Affordable Interior Design.

Her favorite throws are from Pottery Barn ($39-$349).

Colors

“Black and white is making a big comeback right now … it adds a punch of contrast like no other combo,” Helmuth said.

An easy way to add it to a room is with removable wallpaper, such as the Herringbone by Livettes on Etsy (starting at $10) or the Chasing Paper New Moon at Urban Outfitters ($59).

“In six months, when the trend is done or your lease is up, take it down in minutes with no fuss or residue,” she said.

Or for a bolder move, use paint. Other dark colors like inky blue, such as After Midnight by Benjamin Moore ($69.99/gallon), dark forest green, like Jasper by Sherwin Williams (paint prices vary by store), and burgundy, such as Merlot by Sherwin Williams, are on-trend right now, according to Szish.

“Since pumpkin spice and mustard are in [this fall],” added Gorokhovskaya, “a vase of just a few leaves you can pick up on your way home will add color and make it feel cozy.”