Strange sightings of decked out fashion types wearing stilettos in the snow can only mean one thing: New York Fashion Week, the biannual fashion Super Bowl, is back. The official takeover hits the city Wednesday through Feb. 13 (in a new twist, men’s shows — usually a separate event — started on Monday). Tom Ford will straddle the divide when he presents menswear interspersed in his women’s lineup at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night.

In the impossible-act-to-follow category: Ralph Lauren’s mega-fabulous, drop dead gorgeous 50th anniversary show in Central Park last season. Undaunted, this season, the iconic designer is serving up breakfast and a presentation at his swanky Madison Avenue flagship store in Ralph’s Café.

There are some 78 shows in all, many of which take place at Spring Studios on Varick Street and Industria on Washington Street, as well as some at Pier 59. Most will be presenting their visions for Fall/Winter 2019, though a few will be offering see now/buy now looks for spring — Lauren among them. As always, some designers prefer to go off the beaten path: Carolina Herrera will show at the New-York Historical Society on the Upper West Side; Tory Burch will head downtown to the South Street Seaport; both Dennis Basso and Kate Spade will unveil their newest looks at Cipriani — he, midtown and Spade at the Wall Street location.

Newcomers include stylist Jason Rembert, who joins the ranks of other stylists-turned-designer such as Brandon Maxwell and Rachel Zoe. Rembert, who has dressed luminaries like Issa Rae, Odell Beckham Jr, Zayn Malik and Rita Ora will introduce a collection of women’s eveningwear dubbed Aliétte on Feb. 13. Elie Tahari returns to the official NYFW calendar after a three-year absence and promises a strong celebrity presence at its Thursday show to celebrate the brand’s 45th anniversary. The size inclusive luxury e-commerce site 11 Honoré will bring more diversity to the week with a plus size runway show on Wednesday.

Sadly, Pyer Moss — helmed by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and the winner of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Fund prize — has opted out of showing this week. Other no-shows include Victoria Beckham, Escada and Rodarte, which opted to show in California. With the departure of chief creative officer Raf Simons, Calvin Klein — an anchor for the week — is out.

Of course, there will be parties. A biggie hosted by Michael Kors on Tuesday is a celebration of his new MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 campaign starring Bella Hadid. Held at the Dolby Soho space, it is being touted as “unique sensory experience.” And great news, on Wednesday the “immersive” experience is open to the public from noon-8 p.m.

Alas, sorry to say that most events are invitation-only, primarily extended to fashion industry types: media, retailers, influencers and, natch, celebs. But, if you’ve got a bunch of extra cash lying around, you can buy your way in. NYFW “experiences” are available at the official NYFW site, nyfw.com. With prices ranging from $599 to $1999 per experience you can skip all the lines, settle in a guaranteed a seat at a show and depending on the package, nibble on hors d’oeuvres, sip free drinks, get a dry hair coif by a TREsemme stylist, a lip touch up courtesy Maybelline and a gift bag full of goodies. See you there?