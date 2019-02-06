The front row seat at a New York Fashion Week runway show is only really open to celebrities and those in the industry, leaving much of the public out in the cold.

But when models, stylists, designers, photographers and bloggers take the city by style storm on Feb. 6, don't fret — there's room for you at these cool, open-to-the-public events that'll keep you in the loop.

From free fashion shows to rooftop parties, fashionistas of all kinds will be able to participate in the week's fashion festivities.

Here's where to get in on the action without an invitation.

The Bumble Hive (Feb. 8-14) Bumble and social influencers @newyorkster and @girlandthebay are opening an oasis where you can get glammed up for NYFW. From "bespoke" piercings to a bring-your-own denim customization bar, a beauty bar for hair and makeup and a panel discussion about female CEOs and more. There's something scheduled for every day during the week. (Free, 5 to 8 p.m., Artists and Fleas SoHo, 568 Broadway, eventbrite.com)

Hanky Panky pop-up at Dream Downtown (Feb. 8, 15) There will be a Hanky Panky thong bar at Dream Downtown, where you can monogram a slinky pair for $22 for NYFW. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 15; 355 W. 16th St.; dreamhotels.com)

The Howard pop-up series (Feb. 7, 11 & 20) 11 Howard is hosting its own NYFW pop-ups over the next three weeks beginning with its Moon Juice event on Feb. 7 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), where you can get cosmic lattes and complimentary Sex Dust cookies, sprinkled with "beauty," "brain," or "spirit" varieties. Then on Feb. 11 (4 to 8 p.m.), a street style pop-up shop with customizable fabric and merchandise from Zadig & Voltaire can be created. Finally, on Feb. 20 (5 to 10 p.m.), you can shop vintage and designer brands from The Break and do free tastings of cocktails by Ilegal Mezcal and munch on complimentary hors d'oeuvres by Grace's Marketplace.

Style Collective x Ann Taylor night (Feb. 8) Have light bites and champagne while you shop with exclusive discounts and partake in a scavenger hunt during this Style Collective and Ann Taylor NYFW event. Get a look at some of Ann Taylor's bestsellers and a spring preview, too. The first 65 people will get a free gift from SugarFina. You are not required to make a purchase to attend. (7 to 9 p.m., 600 Fifth Ave., eventbrite.com)

11 Honoré pop-up shop Online plus size clothing retailer, 11 Honoré, is opening a pop-up shop with Shopify for NYFW, where shoppers can peruse the full runway collection that includes brands like Altuzarra, Azeeza, Badgley Mischka, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Marchesa, Reem Acra, Zac Posen and more. (157 Hudson St., noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the 14th, 11honore.com)