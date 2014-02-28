LATEST PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
43° Good Afternoon
Lifestyle

First Family does not talk about weight, Michelle Obama says

Obama, Biden go running as part of 'Lets Move!'

In a promotion for "Let's Move!" the president and vice president went on a run through the west wing. Biden has a little bit of work to do to catch up with Obama, though.

By CAROLINE LINTON
Print

In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, the First Lady said her “Let’s Move” campaign “isn’t about how kids look. It’s about how kids feel.”

Obama’s recent push on “Let’s Move” coincides with the FDA’s recent recommendation to change the nutritional labels on foods to reflect more accurate proportions and added sugar. Obama, who has worked closely with the FDA on the new labels, said she is “thrilled” by the proposal.

Meanwhile, a government study released Tuesday found a sharp decrease in toddler obesity in the past decade. One of the study’s authors, Cynthia Ogden, said the study provided a “glimmer of hope.”

This week marks the fourth anniversary of the “Let’s Move” intiative. Obama appeared in a skit on “The Tonight Show” featuring Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell, and also relased a YouTube video with Ferrell.

“Sometimes, if you get up and dance and you're silly, maybe your kids get up and dance and they're silly and they let the guard down,” Obama said on “Today.” “You do that for 30 minutes and before you know it, you've exercised and nobody's the wiser.”

Obama said her daughters “weren’t too horrified” by her appearance on Jimmy Fallon. “I think that they’re used to me doing really silly things to get people engaged and laughing.”

Bush Hager bonded with Obama about raising two teenagers in the White House. “You’re raising two teenage girls in the spotlight -- I speak from experience,” Bush Hager said, and Obama agreed.

By CAROLINE LINTON

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events