Fitness events in New York City for Dec. 16-22

Dec. 16

Holiday Run in Central Park: Led by Spring Moves, followed by drinks, snacks and giveaways. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at T2 Multisport, 154 E. 64th St. Info and registration: Drjordanmetzl.com/ironstrength

Dec. 17

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run in Brooklyn Bridge Park. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park (check in at Fornino 15 minutes before the start). Info: Nyrr.org/openrun

Dec. 18

Awake Your Inner Force Workout: This 45-minute class created in partnership with Lucasfilm features a choreographed, strength-based workout that uses a light saber and glide board. 5:45 p.m., FREE. New York Sports Club, 503 Broadway. Info: 212-925-6600

Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and registration: Emblemhealthlivehealthy.com

Mark Jenkins Method: With Mark Jenkins. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info and registration: Athleta.com/flatironstudio

Dec. 19

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for the 2.5-3-mile runs. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Astoria Park Track, 14-28 Astoria Park S.; St. Mary’s Park, meet at 149th Street and Eagle Avenue, Bronx; Conference House Park, meet off Hylan Boulevard next to the parking lot, Staten Island Info: Nyrr.org/openrun

Santa Suit 5K: Don a Santa suit and get walking or running. Party to follow. 11 a.m., $50. Short Front Parkway by Beach 95th Street, Rockaway. Info and registration: Rockapulcorun.com

Introductory Aikido Class: Learn the martial arts practice. Open to all levels. Noon, FREE. Bond Street Dojo, 214 W. 29th St. Info and RSVP: aikido@bondstreet.org or 212-477-0899

Awesome Asana Yoga: Open-level Vinyasa class. 3-4 p.m., $5. Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

Dec. 20

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5-3-mile run in Marine Park. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Carmine Carro Community Center, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park. Info: Nyrr.org/openrun

Awesome Asana Yoga: Open-level Vinyasa class. 1-2 p.m., $5. Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

Ironstrength at Rockefeller Center: Plyometric workout at Equinox Rockefeller Center. 3-4 p.m. (check in at 2:30 p.m.), FREE. 45 Rockefeller Plaza. Info and registration: Drjordanmetzl.com/calendar

Dec. 21

Box Work: With Alberto Ortiz. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info and registration: Athleta.com/flatironstudio

Dec. 22

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Awake Your Inner Force Workout: This 45-minute class created in partnership with Lucasfilm features a choreographed, strength-based workout that uses a light saber and glide board. 5:45 p.m., FREE. New York Sports Club, 270 Eighth Ave. Info: 212-201-4679