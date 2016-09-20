Fitness gear perfect for cold weather workouts

Don’t let the colder weather interfere with your outdoor workout. These pieces will help keep you warm from head to toe.
Sweaty Betty’s Anna Headband
Keep your ears toasty — and your hair out of your face — with this lightweight, moisture-wicking headband, which also features a reflective logo. $15; sweatybetty.com
The North Face’s Women’s Warm Long-Sleeve Crew Neck
Specifically designed as an inner layer for low- to medium-intensity activities, this lightweight top features a quick-drying, breathable fabric and doesn’t add any bulk. $50; thenorthface.com
Asics’ Puff Vest
A vest is an essential piece for your workout wardrobe. This model features a polyester fill for extra warmth and can be worn as either an outer or inner layer as needed. $95; asics.com
Old Navy’s Go-Dry Mid-Rise Run Legging for Women
These full-length fitted leggings offer moisture-wicking compression, a back-waist zippered pocket for storage, and reflective side paneling. $39.94; oldnavy.com
Yogasmoga’s Brooklyn Twist
Thumbholes and a mock neck collar will help keep your hands and neck warm in this soft, tight-fit jacket. $165; yogasmoga.com
Brooks Running’s Women’s Joyride Pant
These semi-fitted pants are made with a blend of polyester and merino wool that will keep you warm while also wicking away moisture and resisting odor. $95; brooksrunning.com