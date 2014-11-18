Free and cheap workouts in NYC this week Nov. 19-25

WEDNESDAY Shape Up NYC — Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., …

WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC — Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Learn yoga poses and improve your flexibility and balance. For ages 15 and up. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400Great American Smokeout: The American Cancer Society encourages smokers to quit smoking with this annual campaign. Visit Cancer.org for quitting resources and information.

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Caribbean Dance: Workout incorporating resistance training, yoga and cardio. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Lifestyle Health & Wellness Expo: Workshops and panel discussions with Dr. Oz, Chef Ariane Duarte, Bianca Jade and more. Presented by NY State of Health and hosted by iHeartMedia New York. Noon-4 p.m., FREE. Skylight One Hanson, 1 Hanson Pl., Fort Greene. Info and registration: Z100.com/common/health-expo

Mark Jenkins Method: The celebrity personal trainer leads the full-body workout set to music. 1-3 p.m., $20. CompleteBody’s CBXT Studio, 10 Hanover Square. Info and registration: markjenkinsmethod@gmail.com

SUNDAY

Fitness hike: An Urban Park Ranger leads this vigorous hike through Inwood Hill Park. 11 a.m., FREE. Meet at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue. Info: 212-772-3751

MONDAY

Tai Chi Class: Led by a Tai Chi master. 11 a.m., $5. The Cardiac Health Center, 174-03 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows. Info: 718-670-1695EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: Burn calories through this Latin-inspired total-body workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and registration: 866-205-7860

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Fitness: Mid-level class led by trainer Kiki Morris of Traditional Tribal Fitness. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St., Jackson Heights. Info and registration: 866-205-7864