Lifestyle Free and cheap workouts in NYC this week Nov. 19-25 NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation's 12th Annual Celebrity Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on November 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky November 18, 2014 11:37 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email WEDNESDAY Shape Up NYC -- Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563 EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Yoga: Learn yoga poses and improve your flexibility and balance. For ages 15 and up. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674 THURSDAY Shape Up NYC -- Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400Great American Smokeout: The American Cancer Society encourages smokers to quit smoking with this annual campaign. Visit Cancer.org for quitting resources and information. FRIDAY Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Caribbean Dance: Workout incorporating resistance training, yoga and cardio. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860 SATURDAY Lifestyle Health & Wellness Expo: Workshops and panel discussions with Dr. Oz, Chef Ariane Duarte, Bianca Jade and more. Presented by NY State of Health and hosted by iHeartMedia New York. Noon-4 p.m., FREE. Skylight One Hanson, 1 Hanson Pl., Fort Greene. Info and registration: Z100.com/common/health-expo Mark Jenkins Method: The celebrity personal trainer leads the full-body workout set to music. 1-3 p.m., $20. CompleteBody's CBXT Studio, 10 Hanover Square. Info and registration: markjenkinsmethod@gmail.com SUNDAY Fitness hike: An Urban Park Ranger leads this vigorous hike through Inwood Hill Park. 11 a.m., FREE. Meet at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue. Info: 212-772-3751 MONDAY Tai Chi Class: Led by a Tai Chi master. 11 a.m., $5. The Cardiac Health Center, 174-03 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows. Info: 718-670-1695EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Burn calories through this Latin-inspired total-body workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and registration: 866-205-7860 TUESDAY Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388 EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cardio Fitness: Mid-level class led by trainer Kiki Morris of Traditional Tribal Fitness. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St., Jackson Heights. Info and registration: 866-205-7864 Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.