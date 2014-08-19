WEDNESDAY

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork

Capoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

THURSDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Shape Up NYC -- Boot Camp: Build your endurance and muscle strength. Workout mat recommended. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: This Dodge YMCA class gets your heart pumping with hip hop music and step-by-step dance moves. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

SATURDAY

Morning Fitness: Start the day with walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fort Tryon Park, Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine's Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi in Socrates Sculpture Park: Instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA lead the outdoor class. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819

MONDAY

Emblem Health Live Healthy -- Zumba: Burn calories with this Latin-inspired, total-body workout . 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info: 866-205-7860

CheefFIT Bootcamp: Instructor Danielle Wechsler leads the high-intensity, cheer-inspired workout. Bring a mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park's Pier 25, West Side Highway at N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: cheerfittraining.com

TUESDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org