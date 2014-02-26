FREE family-friendly events in NYC this weekend

Mardi Gras Party at Le Carrousel in Bryant Park

Adorn yourself in purple, gold and green — official Mardi Gras colors — and take the fam down to Le Carrousel in Bryant Park for a family-friendly Mardi Gras fete, complete with a parade of dressed-up partygoers, beads aplenty, chocolate coins, music and a magic show by magician Arnie Kolodner. (Saturday, 1-2 p.m., rain date Sunday, FREE, Le Carrousel in Bryant Park, Sixth Ave. and W. 40th St., 212-768- 4242, bryantpark.org)



The Kids Food Festival

Calling all foodie kids! Parents, grab the brood and head down to Bryant Park this weekend for the Kids Food Festival, featuring food demos, live entertainment, a Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt, food samplings and give- aways. (Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 40th to 42nd sts. btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., wintervillage.org)

