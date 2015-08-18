LATEST PAPER
Health calendar: Aug. 19-25

Do yoga in the Flatiron this week.

Do yoga in the Flatiron this week. Photo Credit: Wellness Wednesdays

AUG. 19

Yoga Class: Led by Sacred Sounds Yoga. For all levels. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov

Shape Up NYC - Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

Shanti Flow: With Yoga Shanti. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries

Summer on the Hudson - Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

BFX Studio Bootcamp: As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park's Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Double Dutch: Learn how to double dutch with Double Dutch Empire. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 picnic tables. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 20

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Core Fusion: With Classes on the Cobbles. 5:30 p.m., FREE. Gansevoort Plaza on Gansevoort Street between Hudson Street and Ninth Avenue. Info and RSVP: Meatpacking-district.com

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Fresh Air Yoga: With Bend & Bloom and Lululemon Brooklyn. Bring your own mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park, enter through Grand Army Plaza and head to the North End of the Long Meadow. Info: Bendandbloom.com

Zumba Under the Stars: With Lisa G. 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE. Seaside Playground, Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 110 and Beach 109 streets, Rockaway. Info: 718-318-4000

Exceed Physical Culture HIIT: With Yogasmoga. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Seaport Studios pop-up shop, 19 Fulton St. Info and RSVP: Events@yogasmoga.com

AUG. 21

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Summer on the Hudson - Harlem Dances: With The Hoop Movement. Wear dancing shoes and learn new moves. 6-7 p.m., FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, West 125th Street and the Hudson River. Info: 311

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: Dance-based cardio workout with Dodge YMCA. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 22

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

Yoga in the Park: With The Yoga Room. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Astoria Park, 19th Street between Astoria Park South and Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/TheYogaRoomFans/events

AUG. 23

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

AUG. 24

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3 combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

AUG. 25

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel. Info: Thehighline.org

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Group Meditation: With Ziva Meditation. 11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Bryantpark.org

Outdoor yoga: With Yogasmoga. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Seaport Studios pop-up shop, 19 Fulton St. Info and RSVP: Events@yogasmoga.com

Summer on the Hudson - Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Pilates: With the Fitness Guru. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org 

