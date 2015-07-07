Get fit with free outdoor workouts in NYC this week!

Zumba, African dance and more!

JULY 8

Ironstrength: Hill running and polymetrics. 6:15 a.m., FREE. Central Park Delacorte Theater. Info and RSVP: Drjordanmetzl.com/ironstrength

Fit+Love: Zumba with Solange Gomez. 6:15 p.m., FREE. 55 Water St. Info and RSVP: Info@fitpluslove.com

Summer on the Hudson — Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

The Fhitting Room Boot Camp: As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park’s Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Core Fushion Mash-Up: With Exhale Flatiron. As part of the Wellness Wednesday series. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries

Kukuwa — African Dance Workout: With Mark Morris Dance Group. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Target Brooklyn Community Garden, 933 Bedford Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info: 212-333-2552

Double Dutch: Learn how to double dutch with Double Dutch Empire. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 picnic tables. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 9

Summer in the Square — Pilates: Presented by Clay Health Club + Spa. 8-8:45 a.m., FREE. Union Square Park’s North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com

Classes on the Cobbles: 40-minute yoga class. 5:30 p.m., FREE. Gansevoort Plaza, Gansevoort Street between Ninth Avenue and Hudson Street. Info and registration: Eventbrite.com

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Fresh Air Yoga: With Bend & Bloom and Lululemon Brooklyn. Bring your own mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park, enter through Grand Army Plaza and head to the North End of the Long Meadow. Info: Bendandbloom.com

JULY 10

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

JULY 11

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

JULY 12

Summer on the Hudson — Tai Chi: Learn and practice Tai Chi with Silvana Pizzuti. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Yoga in the Park: With The Yoga Room. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Gantry Plaza Park, 474 48th Ave., Long Island City. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/TheYoga RoomFans/events

Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 13

Abhaya Yoga: Yoga class that incorporates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Lawns. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3 combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

JULY 14

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Group Meditation: With Ziva Meditation. 11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Bryantpark.org

Summer on the Hudson — Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Cardio and Body Sculpting: With Bari Studio. As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events