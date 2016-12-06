Holiday gifts fit for your health-conscious friends and family

From workout fashion to smartwatches, these gifts are sure to please the fitness-focused.

Whether you’re looking for that perfect something for your workout bestie, yoga-loving mom or personal trainer, here are gifts that are fit for the health-conscious friends and family in your life.

Instant matcha canister

Forgo the whisk with these matcha packets. Pour the green powder in hot or cold water, stir and you’re good to go. $19.99; panateamatcha.com

Dear Kate Go Kommando yoga capri

These leggings are made with a sweat-wicking, breathable fabric perfect for yoga — or just running around the city — and come in a fun galaxy print. $99; dearkates.com

Fossil Q Wander smartwatch

Fossil enters the smartwatch category with this stylish offering, which features a touchscreen display and customizable faces, tracks activity and has integrated apps such as Google Fit and MyFitnessPal. $295; fossil.com

Shape Active elements puffa vest

This outerwear piece is designed for performance, with moisture-wicking materials and zip pockets to hold your gear, though is perfect for off days, too. $128; shapeactive.com

Sweaty Betty salutation travel mat

This limited-edition design features a glacial print and is ideal as a travel mat or added layer so you don’t slip doing downward dog. $100; sweatybetty.com

S’well water bottle

This sleek stainless-steel water bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours — so it’ll definitely last through a workout. $35; bandier.com

Athleta printed wide headband

A headband can be an exercise necessity, and this fun, stretchy model will stay in place during any workout. $19; athleta.com

Stance trabajo crew socks

Why should feet miss out on all the fun? These colorful socks will put a spring in her step and keep her warm on cold-weather runs. $15.99; six02.com

Pilot Kombucha coffee kombucha

Boost their kombucha with this special flavor, made with coffee beans and ayurvedic spices, available exclusively at the Manhattan restaurant Chalk Point Kitchen. $9; pilotkombucha.com

J.Crew NB ice tank and M4M seamless capri

Navy is the new black. Outfit her next run with a top and bottom from New Balance and J.Crew’s recent, buzzy collaboration. $44.99/tank, $84.99/capri; newbalance.com/jcrew or jcrew.com