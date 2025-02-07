Gov. Hochul orders temporary closure of live bird markets after bird flu detections

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered the temporary closure of all live bird markets in New York City, Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties on Friday after the state Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) detected bird flu at seven markets citywide, including two in the Bronx.

Under the mandate, markets where the virus was found must immediately depopulate their flocks, undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection, and remain closed for at least five days. They can only reopen after passing an inspection by a Department of Agriculture Animal Health Inspector.

Markets without confirmed cases are required to sell off their remaining inventory within three days, then close for cleaning and disinfection. These locations must stay closed for five days after disinfection and pass an inspection before reopening.

During a Friday morning briefing on the outbreak, Hochul reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern.

“Let me be clear, there is no immediate public health threat,” Hochul said. “We have been vigilant and will remain vigilant so that New Yorkers can go about their lives with peace of mind. Safeguarding public health is all about being proactive, especially when it comes to infectious diseases.”

Bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), is commonly found in wild birds but can spread to poultry, cattle, some mammals, and humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since 2022, there have been 67 confirmed human cases of bird flu in the U.S., though no cases have been reported in New York State.

Health officials say the risk of human infection is low. The CDC notes that symptoms typically resemble those of other flu viruses, such as red, irritated eyes. In rare cases, severe symptoms can develop, including high fever, difficulty breathing, and seizures.

The AGM’s website tracks avian influenza detections statewide but does not disclose the specific names of affected businesses. The two Bronx locations where inspectors found the virus were identified within live bird markets on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6, 2025.

The Bronx Times could not independently verify the total number of licensed live poultry markets in the borough. However, at least 14 such markets were listed online with Bronx addresses.

AGM did not immediately respond to the Bronx Times’ request for comment.