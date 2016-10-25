Halloween costumes: Donald Trump and more election-themed ideas

With ghoulish themes and a steady flow of memes, the presidential election offers a wealth of Halloween costume ideas.

While online stores and Halloween websites are awash with nods to Ken Bone, taco bowls, the Mexico wall and more, here on the ground, good old-fashioned masks are proving to be the most popular. “Easily, this is the most popular year for politics, probably since [the] Lewinsky [scandal],” New York Costumes’ Tony Bianchi told amNewYork on Monday. He’s been running Halloween pop-ups, as well as the permanent store in the East Village, since the early ’90s.

The store has sold out of much of its Donald Trump paraphernalia — from talking pens to tiny hands — though there are still wigs and masks of the Republican nominee left. Similarly, much of the Hillary Clinton wares have been snatched up. There’s still plenty of Bernie Sanders masks, though — and for less than half the price of Trump, too.

Bianchi said that while Trump is the most in-demand costume this year, non-politicians come in close behind, namely Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn and The Joker.