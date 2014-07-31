Hamptons 2014: Concerts, fundraisers and sand castles

August on the East End begins with fundraisers and concerts or you could just go play in the sand.

BIG VOICES

Award-winning maestro Eve Queler directs an operatic feast for the ears featuring tenor Anthony Kalil and baritone Steven LaBrie as part of Friday’s Opera Al Fresco gala at LongHouse Reserve. 6 p.m., tickets starting at $75; 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton, 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

HANDS-ON SAND

On Saturday you can be king or queen of your castle at Atlantic Avenue Beach during the annual East Hampton Sand Castle Contest. The event is broken down into five divisions: ages 8 and younger (with an adult), ages 9-15, families, adults only and professional builders. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top three groups in all categories. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $10 (per group of up to six people); at the end of Atlantic Avenue in Amagansett, 631-324-6250, clamshellfoundation.org

ANTE UP

If you’ve been driving around East Hampton lately, you’ve probably seen signs for the upcoming Hamptons Poker Championship — a big deal for poker buffs that happens Saturday at the Hampton Racquet Club. The event is a benefit for the nonprofit Center for Wellness and Education organization, and admission includes a light dinner, open bar and entry into a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament. If you don’t know when to hold ’em or when to fold ’em, there will be special tables hosted by coaching dealers for beginners. 6 p.m., $300; 172 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton, register online at nwsdy.li/hampoker

MONTAUK, CHILI PEPPER AND ‘MOORE’

Montauk is not typically the location for star-studded fundraisers, but on Saturday the Montauk Playhouse Community Center will host its yearly Diamond in the Rough Gala, with proceeds benefiting the center’s continuing restoration and redevelopment. The evening’s honorary co-chairs are architect Nancy Mack and husband, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and actress Julianne Moore and her husband, director Bart Freundlich. 7-11 p.m., tickets start at $250; 240 Edgemere St., Montauk, 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

WE HEAR THAT…



Designer Lisa Perry and Chef Dominique Ansel are teaming up for a mobile ice cream truck. “Pop It!” will be stationed in front of the Lisa Perry East Hampton store (67 Main St.) starting at noon on Saturday. The truck will be serving up the two-person “sundae in a can” — root beer and stracciatella ice cream with mascarpone, semifreddo and macerated cherries, topped by mini marshmallows and a meringue kiss, all served in a chocolate-lined, Warhol-inspired soup can designed in part by Perry and her team. Each sundae is $15, with 20% of all proceeds going to City Harvest. Get it while supplies last.



And if you’re in town next week, the UJA-Federation of New York’s Hamptons Trunk Show is coming to the Bridgehampton Historical Society (2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, ujafedny.org) on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop designer clothing, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor in a tented outdoor space. There will also be music and refreshments. Admission is $50. Twenty percent of the proceeds from all sales benefit the UJA-Federation. Pre-register online for a separate VIP express entrance and the chance to win a door prize.