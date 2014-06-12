Hamptons 2014: Creepy and kooky, sweaty and celeby

Celebrity DJ Chachi will be spinning twice in the Hamptons this weekend. Photo Credit: Richard Harbus

Around town…



Creepy and kooky, sweaty and celeby — it’s all happening in the Hamptons this weekend:



SNAP SNAP: The last studio of late artist Charles Addams — creator of “The Addams Family” — still stands in Sagaponack on a property known as “The Swamp.” Get a look at the preserved house and grounds (including the pet cemetery) at the Conscience Point Shellfish Hatchery’s cocktail party there Friday. $100 (includes local wines, seafood and live music, 5:13-8:13 p.m. (it’s Friday the 13th, after all); call 631-807-9150 or email cpshbenefit@gmail.com for the address



A GOOD SWEAT: It’s not your typical Hamptons cocktail mixer — fitness instructor Edina “Kinga” Agoston will have the masses sweating for charity as she leads “Heaven Can Wait,” a Zumbathon benefit on Friday. Proceeds benefit nonprofit organizations such as The Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital, Heaven Can Wait, Lucia’s Angels and the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center. Wear sneakers, dress comfortably and bring water. $10 donation, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 165 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays, zumbawithkinga.com



DJ DOUBLE DOSE: Carle Place native Chachi, a celebrity DJ who has earned heavy cred by mixing at mega-clubs and big venues in the metro area, will be spinning twice in the Hamptons this weekend: Catch him Friday at Georgica (108 Stone Rd., Wainscott, RSVP at info@georgicarestaurant.com) and Saturday at Finale (44 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton, finalereservations@emmgrp.com).





We hear that…

Chef Francois Payard is putting together a limited-edition luxury weekender bag, filled with food and other goodies for a trip to the Hamptons. His “Payard Weekender” comes with two savory sandwiches (smoked turkey pretzel morisette or roasted vegetable), a fresh salad (quinoa and tofu or salad nicoise), a seasonal fruit side, givrettes, a MASH drink, an Evian brumisateur mister and a choice of a Payard-branded cap or polo shirt, all packaged in a weekender-style bag. There are only 20, available starting Tuesday. You can preorder by calling 212-995-0888 ext. 131 and have it delivered to your door or office.