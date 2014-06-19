Hamptons 2014: Fundraisers and free beats

BEACH BENEFIT Retired Navy SEALs and reps for the nonprofit Navy SEAL Foundation will be on-hand on Saturday for the …

June 14, 2009 – Amagansett, NY – A Lobster Roll made with 100% pure cold water lobster meat, at the Lobster Roll (Lunch) restaurant in Amagansett, NY. Photo by Ellen Watson. Photo Credit: Rob Bennett for the Office of Mayor Bill de Blasio

BEACH BENEFIT

Retired Navy SEALs and reps for the nonprofit Navy SEAL Foundation will be on-hand on Saturday for the second annual “Honoring our Warriors, Supporting their Families” benefit at Navy Beach. Mix with the armed forces members with drinks and live music from Hamptons performer Nancy Atlas.

4-6 p.m., $40 donation; 16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868

STRETCH SPINS

Not only has DJ and producer Stretch Armstrong spun deep hip-hop, reggae and other underground beats in Manhattan for more than two decades, he’s helped break some of rap music’s biggest artists via his work in radio. So obviously he’s got some skills. Catch him Saturday as he contributes some mixing live to the “Summer Set Saturdays” party place at the Montauk Beach House.

Noon-7 p.m., FREE; 55 South Elmwood Ave., Montauk, thembh.com, RSVP at rsvp@thembh.com

EITHER OR

Iconic fashion designer Calvin Klein is only one of the bold-faced names slated to take part in Saturday’s 14th Annual Midsummer Night Drinks, hosted by Kelly Behun and Jay Sugarman at their ocean-front estate in Southampton, in support of the nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver. (6-9 p.m., tickets starting at $350; glwd.org). Meanwhile, the Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s annual Summer Solstice gala is also Saturday, at the home of newsman Chuck Scarborough

7-9 p.m.,tickets start at $300 and includes admission to an after-party at Redstix in Water Mill, shop.ellensrun.org

BIRTHDAY BASH

Although it was officially May 26, native Long Islander and reality TV star Scott Disick will celebrate his birthday Saturday at 1 OAK. Given that he’s the longtime boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, who is summering in the Hamptons while filming the next installment of her reality show, bank on a crowd of folks RSVPing for table service.

125 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton, 631-204-5433, RSVP at reservations@1oakhamptons.com