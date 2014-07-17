Hamptons 2014: Galas, day parties and reggae

Relax in the spa to groovy beats or listen to some classic reggae this weekend in the Hamptons.

Kids of all ages get a chance to play this weekend.

CHILD’S PLAY: The Children’s Museum of the East End will host Family Fair 2014, a fundraiser that will feature water slides, arts and crafts, games, music, food and entertainment Saturday. Honorary fair co-chairs include Tiffani Thiessen, Jane Krakowski, Christa Miller, Edie Falco, Julie Bowen, Joy Behar, Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $150 for children ($100 in advance), $200 for adults ($150 in advance); 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, cmee.org

DAY PARTY: The Sound Waves party kicks off its second season of weekly soirees at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa this Saturday. Guests can check out the spa, seawater pool, restaurant and ocean beach or groove to beats laid down by a roster of DJs, including Ben Lovett of the Grammy-winning band Mumford and Sons. 2-7 p.m., FREE; 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, info@syndicate-5.com, RSVP in advance at nwsdy.li/wave

THINK CARIBBEAN: St. Barthelemy is more than 1,600 miles away, but Saturday Social Life magazine will tap into the French isle’s style for its third annual St. Barth Hamptons gala. Actress Brooke Shields hosts the event at the Bridgehampton Museum. 6-10 p.m., VIP $150 (includes access to gift bags, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a coffee bar), general admission $100 (includes open bar and coffee bar); 2368 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, stbarthhamptons.com

CLASSIC REGGAE: Feel the island vibe Saturday at Sole East, when reggae star Maxi Priest performs at the resort’s Backyard restaurant for a free concert. It will feel just like the ’90s again as Priest sings some of his biggest hits, including “Close to You” and “Wild World.” 6:30 p.m., FREE; 90 Second House Rd., Montauk, 631-668-9739, soleeast.com

We hear that…

Fix Beauty Bar will be popping up at Malia Mills (53 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-259-3759, fixbeautybar.com) Friday from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Get a simultaneous blowout and manicure for $40. Call ahead to make an appointment or walk-in, but arrive with wet hair. Dry styles also available.

The Hampton Hopper, a new app-based transportation service, recently launched in the East End. The green school buses make stops in East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk villages at such establishments as Cyril’s, Lobster Roll and Surf Lodge, running every hour on Fridays starting at 4 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday until 2 a.m. Riders can download the Hamptons Hopper app to see where the stops are, when they’re open and when the next Hopper is arriving. The first ride is free, with daily memberships then starting at $20. Weekend, monthly and seasonal passes are also available. For more, visit hamptonhopper.com.