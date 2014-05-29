Hamptons 2014: Restaurants and events to know about this week

Headed to the Hamptons this weekend? Here’s the buzz:

AROUND TOWN…



On-stage is the rage, along with a fashionable and funny weekend on the South Fork.



Seeing ‘Red’

John Logan’s play “Red” won a Tony on Broadway, now the production — based on the life and times of artist Mark Rothko — is on at Guild Hall. Starring Victor Slezak (“The Bridges of Madison County,” “The Siege”) and Christian Scheider (son of actor Roy Scheider). Running Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 8 at 8 p.m., tickets $35; 158 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-4050, guildhall.org



‘Fluffy’ fun

Stout funnyman Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias takes the stage at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Saturday at 8 p.m., tickets $110-$150; 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-288-1500, whbpac.org



Fashion fix

Celebrity designer John Varvatos hosts a summer kick-off at his East Hampton store (54 Newtown Lane, 631-324-4440) Saturday at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Lexington’s Concept Store launches its “Hamptonite” collection — a collaboration with Hilaria Baldwin, who is expected to be on hand for the event — noon-2 p.m. Saturday (73 Main St., East Hampton, 631-527 7100).



Viva variety

Female impersonator Danny Ximo (AKA “Raffa”) combines forces with the Our Fabulous Variety Show performance troupe as part of the “Burger Theater” show at 230 Elm. It’s dinner theater, of sorts — burgers and fixings are the main course. Sunday at 6 p.m., tickets $25 ($20 advance) or $45 (advance only) for food, front table seating, a goodie bag and a post-show photo with Raffa; 230 Elm St., Southampton, 631-377-3900, brownpapertickets.com.



WE HEAR THAT…





Georgica (Montauk Highway and Wainscott Stone Road, 631-537-6255) has a new chef: prodigy Greg Grossman. The 19-year-old is heading up the kitchen at the East Hampton restaurant/lounge, with a new menu inspired by local seafood offerings. There’s also a raw bar and sushi prepared by Chef Kazuo Yoshida of MYUMI.



Harbor Raw Bar & Lounge (440 West Lake Dr., 631-668-8260) is now open in Montauk, serving a menu of small plates from Chef Pierre Rougey of Barrique Wine Bar and Prandial and a cocktail list from Moses LaBoy (Le Colonial, Ginny’s Supper Club). After dark, the restaurant transforms into an evening lounge.



Friday is National Mint Julep Day. Celebrate the sugary concoction at new East Hampton spot Bay Kitchen Bar (39 Gann Rd., 631-329-3663), which is serving a trio of Juleps on its cocktail list. Choose from the Blackberry Mint, Pineapple Coconut or Root Beer Vanilla, each $14.



Financial District fixture Financier Patisserie is heading to the Hamptons for the summer, with a pop-up starting this Saturday at 760 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. From Thursday to Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. until Labor Day, find croissants, pastries, cookies and coffee. Get a sneak peek on Friday from 4-7 p.m. during an open house that will feature complimentary coffee and treats.