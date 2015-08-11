Health calendar: Aug. 12-18

They’re all free, and they’re all outdoors.

AUG. 12

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

ReinventYOU: With Chaise Fitness. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries

Barre3: As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park’s Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 13

Bryant Park Yoga: Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square — House Grooves Workout: Presented Crunch. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Union Square Park’s North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com

Zumba Under the Stars: With Lisa G. 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE. Seaside Playground, Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 110 and Beach 109 streets, Rockaway. Info: 718-318-4000

AUG. 14

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: Dance-based cardio workout with Dodge YMCA. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 15

Yoga on the Beach: Bring a mat or towel. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

AUG. 16

Summer on the Hudson — Tai Chi: Learn and practice Tai Chi with Silvana Pizzuti. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Yoga in the Park: With The Yoga Room. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Gantry Plaza Park, 474 48th Ave., Long Island City. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/TheYogaRoomFans/events

Love At First Run: Mile High Run Club heads outdoors with this running technique session led by coach Matt Wilpers. 10 a.m., FREE (uses promo code RUNWITHMATT). Engineer’s Gate in Central Park, enter at 90th Street and Fifth Avenue. Info and Registration: Milehighrunclub.com

Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 17

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

Skin Cancer Screenings: With The Skin Cancer Foundation. 8-10 a.m., FREE. In front of Rite Aid, 534 Hudson St. Info: Skincancer.org/events/tour

AUG. 18

Skin Cancer Screenings: With The Skin Cancer Foundation. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE. In front of Rite Aid, 534 Hudson St. Info: Skincancer.org/events/tour

Tai Chi on the High Line: With Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel. Info: Thehighline.org

Bryant Park Yoga: Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Dance Cardio: With AKT Motion. As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Willkommen in the Park: Outdoor deep house yoga. Bring your own yoga mat if you can. 6:30 p.m., $20 (suggested). McCarren Park, behind the Fieldhouse at Bedford Avenue and Lorimer Street, Greenpoint. Info: Ticketfly.com