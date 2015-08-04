Health calendar: Aug. 5-11

Meditate on a Williamsburg farm, do Pilates on the Hudson and more!

AUG. 5

New York Sports Club Heat Wave Promotion: Work out for free any time the temperature hits 90 degrees or above by referencing the promotion at the front desk (must be 18 or older). Now through Aug. 31. Multiple locations. Info: Mysportsclubs.com

KIDtivity: Day of fitness classes, roller skating and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE. LeFrak Center at Lakeside, near the Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrance to Prospect Park. Info and RSVP: 718-965-8951

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

HIIT: With Uplift Studios. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries

Summer on the Hudson — Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Yoga 216: As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park’s Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

The Big Quiet: Mass meditation in support of North Brooklyn Farms. 7 p.m., $1-$10 (donation). Farm on Kent, 320 Kent Ave., Williamsburg. Info and registration: Bigquiet.splashthat.com

Soca: Caribbean dance workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Target Brooklyn Community Garden, 933 Bedford Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info: 212-333-2552

AUG. 6

KORE Circuit Training: As part of Classes on the Cobbles. 5:30 p.m., FREE. Gansevoort Plaza on Gansevoort Street between Hudson Street and Ninth Avenue. Info and RSVP: Meatpacking-district.com

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square — Sweathouse Workout: Cardio fitness class. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Union Square Park’s North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com

AUG. 7

Lunchtime Yoga: Led by Karen Shelly with live music from Tomek Regulski. Bring your own mat. 1-2 p.m., FREE. BRIC Arts, 647 Fulton St., Fort Greene. Info: Bricartsmedia.org

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: Cardio workout with Dodge YMCA. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 8

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

AUG. 9

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 10

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

Ironstrength: Boot camp with Dr. Jordan Metzl. 5:30-8 p.m. (workout starts at 6:30 p.m.), FREE. Info and RSVP (waitlist): Drjordanmetzl.com/calendar

AUG. 11

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel. Info: Thehighline.org

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Group Meditation: With Ziva Meditation. 11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Bryantpark.org

Summer on the Hudson — Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Provita Yoga: As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNew York/events

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Fusion: Interval training workout. 7:40-8:40 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710