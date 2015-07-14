Health calendar: July 15-21

Yoga, Pilates, barre and more — for FREE.

Free yoga class at Bryant Park. Photo Credit: Darrow’s Farm Fresh Takeout

JULY 15

Yoga Class: Led by Sacred Sounds Yoga. For all levels. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov

Shape Up NYC — Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Summer on the Hudson — Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Flex Studio Pilates and Barre: With Jackie Dragone. As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park’s Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Shanti Flow: With Yoga Shanti. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries

Sunset Yoga: Arrive early and bring a yoga mat or towel. 6:45-8 p.m., FREE. Abby’s Lawn in Fort Tryon Park. Info: 212-795-1388

Zumba: With Mark Morris Dance Group. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Target Brooklyn Community Garden, 933 Bedford Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info: 212-333-2552

Double Dutch: Learn how to double dutch with Double Dutch Empire. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 picnic tables. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Rooftop Ironstrength and Yoga: Half hour of each. 7 p.m., FREE. McCarren Hotel, ADDRESS, Williamsburg. Info and registration (wait list): Drjordanmetzl.com/ironstrength

JULY 16

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

GroupX on the Plaza: Zumba, Step and ReZist classes from Retro Fitness in support of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., donation based. Info and registration: Retrofitness.com

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square — House Grooves: Dance cardio workout presented by Crunch. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Union Square Park’s North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com

Fresh Air Yoga: With Bend & Bloom and Lululemon Brooklyn. Bring your own mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park, enter through Grand Army Plaza and head to the North End of the Long Meadow. Info: Bendandbloom.com

Zumba Under the Stars: With Lisa G. 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE. Seaside Playground, Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 110 and Beach 109 streets, Rockaway. Info: 718-318-4000

JULY 17

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: With Dodge YMCA. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Lunchtime Yoga: Led by Aditi Dhruv with live music from Arun Ramamurthy. Bring your own mat. 1-2 p.m., FREE. BRIC Arts, 647 Fulton St., Fort Greene. Info: Bricartsmedia.org

JULY 18

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Shape Up NYC — Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Sculpt: Build strength and endurance. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Dia de Reyes: Afro-Cuban dance workshop and performance. Noon-2 p.m., FREE. Madison Square Park, 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue. Info: Madisonsquarepark.org

Shape Up NYC — Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

JULY 19

Summer on the Hudson — Tai Chi: Learn and practice Tai Chi with Silvana Pizzuti. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Zumba: With Dodge YMCA. 4:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 20

Abhaya Yoga: Yoga class that incorporates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Lawns. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3 combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

Broadway Dance: Workout set to show tunes designed to improve strength and flexibility. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Shape Up NYC — High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC — Move & Groove Mondays: Cardio dance party. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

JULY 21

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel. Info and RSVP: Eventbrite.com

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Group Meditation: With Ziva Meditation. 11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Bryantpark.org

Summer on the Hudson — Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Willkommen in the Park: Outdoor deep house yoga. Bring your own yoga mat if you can. 6:30 p.m., $20 (suggested). McCarren Park, behind the Fieldhouse at Bedford Avenue and Lorimer Street, Greenpoint. Info: Ticketfly.com

Ironstrength Bootcamp: With Dr. Jordan Metzl. As part of Lole’s Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Pilates: With the Fitness Guru. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org