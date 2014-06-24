5 outdoor workouts to try this summer in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Summer is the season of exposed biceps and bellies. But instead of doing your curls and crunches indoors, why not take it outside?

Here are five fitness organizations and trainers that are bringing their workouts to the parks and streets of New York. Some sessions require equipment such as a yoga mat or jump rope, while for others you can simply show up in your workout clothes and get moving. But for all, don’t forget sunscreen!

Doonya

The Bollywood dance-inspired company will host one-hour classes in Prospect Park on select Saturdays this summer on Saturdays at 10 a.m. for groups of 10 or more. The mid-to-high-intensity cardio dance class burns 600 to 800 calories per session, though it’s not all hip-shaking. You can also expect to do some jumping and squatting on the grass.

July 12, 19, 26 at 10 a.m., $20; Prospect Park, enter at Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Prospect Park West and meet at the northern edge of Long Meadow, 347-644-0052, Doonya.com

Calisthenics bootcamp

Al Kavadlo, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, is known for his playground exercises. And you can find his one-hour calisthenics workout on select Saturdays at Tompkins Square Park through September. Groups of anywhere from 10 to 50 participants sweat out 300 to 500 calories during the yoga-infused strength sessions.

Check his Facebook or Twitter page for updates on classes. Free; class meets near the jungle gym on E. 10th Street near Avenue B, Alkavadlo.com

Stoked FIT Camp

Work out in the middle of Central Park with trainer Kira Stokes. Her Functional Intensity Training camp works on core strength through bodyweight movements, athletic drills, partner drills, band work and jump rope exercises. Sessions meet Mondays for 90 minutes and Thursdays for 75 minutes for groups of up to 15. Bring your own jump rope and yoga mat or towel and expect to sweat out 1,000-1,150 calories a session.

Mondays from 10:30 a.m.-noon, $50, and Thursdays from 6:30-7:45 p.m., $40, weather permitting; meet at the Bethesda Fountain, mid-park on the north side of 72nd Street, Kirastokes.com

Crunch Gym

This summer, find Crunch Gym’s fitness experts at the South Street Seaport for a different workout every day as part of the destination’s “SEE/CHANGE” festival. On Mondays, bring your mat for yoga. Tuesdays, wake up with high intensity training intervals. Wednesdays, work on your strength, balance and flexibility through a yoga/Pilates fusion class. On Thursdays, move to “Retro-Robics,” an aerobics class set to ’80s and ’90s music. And finally, end each week with a Friday dance party that ranges from hip-hop to Zumba. Classes from 7-8 a.m. until Aug. 29, FREE; meet on lawn at Fulton and Front streets, Seechangeny.com

FlashWOD

Show your strength by completing burpees, pushups, sit-ups, jumping, lunging, planks, and more during this weekly outdoor fitness class designed by Brick New York. Oh, there’s also cardio, since the group jogs 400-800 meters to the workout location. All workouts are scalable, but the average attendee burns 1,000 calories within the hour. Next class July 1 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., free; meet at 247 W. 17th St., 646-692-40052, Bricknewyork.com