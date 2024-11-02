Angel Ball in NYC raises almost $3 million for cancer research

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Oh, darling, where do I even begin? The 26th annual Angel Ball kicked off at Cipriani Wall Street last night, turning Lower Manhattan into a hedonistic whirlwind of haute couture, champagne-fueled bidding wars, and philanthropic revelry. Hosted by the dazzling Denise Rich and her daughters, Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the event was not just a gala—it was a full-throttle symphony of glitz and goodwill, raking in nearly $3 million for cancer research.

This was no ordinary charity event—this was high society on its finest behavior (or perhaps its most decadent). Picture a banquet hall throbbing with laughter, toasts flying like confetti, and fashion so opulent you could practically feel the credit limits groaning. Cipriani’s marble columns shimmered under the glow of crystal chandeliers, as guests strutted in black-tie and haute couture, ready to outbid, out-dance, and, most importantly, outshine.

Heroes, Honors, and Heartstrings

The heart of the evening belonged to Grace Cayre, the kind of philanthropist that makes the rest of us wonder if we’re really trying hard enough. A mother of three, children’s book author, and tireless volunteer, Grace has spent over two decades in hospitals and pediatric wards, spreading joy and organizing fashion galas to fund cancer research. Honoring her was like handing out roses at a beauty pageant—completely necessary and deserved.

Then came the real tearjerker: Jace Yawnick, a cancer survivor with the kind of smile that could launch a thousand donations, took the stage and left the room sniffling into their linen napkins. Jace’s raw testimony about life-saving research reminded us all of what the night was truly about, just before the festivities shifted into full throttle.

Dancing Through the Decades: DJ MAD MARJ Meets Busta Rhymes

You might think a gala would slow down after a few heartfelt moments, but not this one. The entertainment lineup read like a fever dream. Adrienne Warren, Tony Award-winner extraordinaire, belted out The Impossible Dream—and believe me, she wasn’t just hitting notes; she was hurling them into the stratosphere. But wait—enter Luke K, the rapper du jour, who sidled onto the stage mid-song, turning Warren’s ballad into a sultry duet no one saw coming.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, DJ MAD MARJ cranked up the heat, and in came Busta Rhymes like a walking dopamine rush. With classics like Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See and Break Ya Neck, the dance floor erupted in a euphoric frenzy that could only be described as Wall Street goes Woodstock. Even Ramona Singer from Real Housewives was spotted swaying with abandon—no one cared if their Louboutins got scuffed tonight.

The Auction: A War of Wallets, Wanderlust, and World-Class Art

This was no penny-ante auction. With Star Jones charming the crowd into a frenzy and auctioneer Jamie McDonaldconducting like a maestro, the bids flew faster than you could say “Swiss bank account.”

High rollers vied for luxury vacations—like an exclusive takeover of Naviva®, a Four Seasons Resort in Mexico, or a 7-day rejuvenation at SHA Mexico, designed to keep the 1% feeling spry and invincible. And if that wasn’t enough, Villa Oceane in the Bahamas was up for grabs, along with a custom piece by Lorraine Schwartz. But the showstopper? Enrique Cabrera’s limited-edition sculpture, The Golden Apple, sold for a staggering $300,000, proving that in New York, even fruit can be a high-stakes affair.

Art lovers were equally spoiled, with a stellar lineup, some from DTR Modern Gallery that read like the who’s-who of contemporary greatness. Works by Houben RT, Fer Da Silva, Halim Flowers, Belin, and Jill Cunniff all graced the walls, showcasing a killer blend of cutting-edge talent. Incredible works from contemporary power houses such as Ross Pino and Jason Naylor were also on display. These works—and more—are now up for grabs through the online auction, running until November 5th, giving guests (and latecomers) a chance to snag a masterpiece before the final gavel drops.

Sponsors and Style: A VIP Affair

The night’s glittering sponsors made sure every detail sparkled. Lorraine Schwartz added her signature brilliance, Mielle Organics brought beauty and brains, and Whispering Angel and Tito’s Handmade Vodka ensured the toasts never stopped. Even the caviar—courtesy of IKRAA—felt more opulent under Cipriani’s golden arches. With CAMILLA styling the decor and The Macallan on bar duty, every moment was wrapped in bespoke grandeur.

The honorary and co-chairs—too many fabulous names to list—rounded out this who’s who of New York’s elite. These were the movers and shakers of philanthropy, the kind of people who change lives before their morning cappuccino.

Glitz with a Purpose

Let’s not get too carried away by the glamour—the real star of the night was Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, an organization funding early-career scientists working to find less toxic treatments for blood cancers. Since 1996, they’ve raised over $43 million—making them one of the largest non-governmental supporters of cancer research in the country. In a world obsessed with fast returns and hedge funds, it’s refreshing to see some wealth being put to noble use.

As the night slipped into morning and the last champagne flute was drained, guests filed out of Cipriani, clutching their auction wins and rubbing their sore feet. This wasn’t just another gala—it was a heady mix of ambition, excess, and pure heart, with every dollar raised bringing us one step closer to a cancer-free future.

On Twitter: @CureCancerNow

On Instagram: @GabriellesAngels

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you do charity—New York style.