Dermatologist Douglas Altchek on how to get sexy feet, younger-looking skin

Suffer from puffy eyes? Dry, scaly skin? The doctor is in.

Dr. Douglas Altchek has been practicing dermatology in New York for more than 30 years and is currently Clinical Professor of Dermatology and the archivist of the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai.

In addition to his practice, he also has developed a line of skincare products under the name Altchek MD that includes a daily exfoliating cleanser, moisturizer, night treatment and the all-purpose Skin Remedy — perfect for feet during summer’s pedicure season. The line is available at Ulta Beauty with products topping out at $29.99.

Dr. Altchek talks to us about how to get sexy feet and younger-looking skin. It’s easier than you think.

Q How did you get into dermatology?

AI was always interested in dermatology. My dad was a doctor, and while he was studying for the boards taught me the bones of the body by the age of 6.

Q Tell me about your new products.

AI’ve always tinkered with chemistry, and I decided to develop a series of products. It’s difficult to keep up with aging. The basis of these products are preventive and corrective formulas. They are treatment products. Everyone wants to look glowing and youthful. I created a regime that keeps balance going. They are carefully priced so that everyone can try them and use them.

Q What do people ask you to fix the most?

AThey want luminosity and a glow about them. Many ask for work on fine lines and wrinkles. And of course they want them to work in a short period of time, like my glycolic acid peel pads and under the eye pads.

Q Are glycolic pads the secret to youthful skin?

AIt makes skin look vibrant, fresh and vital. It’s the smallest alpha hydroxy acid. I also made a moisturizer which has green tea. We believe in exfoliation, and these new ingredients give vitality. My night treatment has fruit extracts and turmeric which is a potent antioxidant.

Q Tell me about your foot cream for summer pedicures.

A: The Doctor’s Skin Remedy fills a need to aid in dry scaling toenails, finger nails and fissured heels. It shows healing in a number of days, not weeks.

Q: What’s the secret behind the eye pads?

A: The moisturization, humectin, phyto collagen, aloe vera and castor oil are incredibly emollient. It doesn’t do a lot for deep wrinkles but it will soften them up. They are great for after a long flight or even after a day at work.

Q: Tell me about the incredible collection of instruments you have in your office.

A: We still have antique medical instruments from 1929. Most are state-of-the-art. If you’ve ever watched “Frankenstein,” some look like they are from his laboratory. Patients enjoy the museum quality of the old instruments.

Q: Tell me about your beautiful handwriting.

A: I practice calligraphy. I love to write hand-written letters and to compose a very nice letter. If I’m disputing something, typically they acquiesce to my request because of my attention to detail.

Q: Any skincare advice?

A: It’s never too late to start protecting your skin. Sunblock has been around since 1972. It should be used on an everyday basis.