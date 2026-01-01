Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Health

FIRST BABY OF 2026: Harlem couple welcomes newest New Yorker at the stroke of midnight

By Posted on
first baby 2026 nychealth upscale
The first baby of 2026 born in New York City arrived in Harlem at the stroke of midnight Thursday, according to NYC Health + Hospitals. The unnamed baby girl is the daughter of proud parents Oumy and Amadou Niang.
Courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals

The first baby of 2026 born in New York City arrived in Harlem at the stroke of midnight Thursday, according to NYC Health + Hospitals.

The unnamed baby girl is the daughter of proud parents Oumy and Amadou Niang. She was delivered by Harlem Hospital staff at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 7 lbs., 2.8 oz and measuring 21.26 inches in length.

According to NYC Health + Hospitals, the child is the Niangs’ fifth child, and the fourth delivered at Harlem Hospital. Mom and newborn are reportedly doing fine.

Other hospitals around the city are also reporting their first new arrivals of the new year.

NYU Langone welcomed a baby boy named Liam at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, the son of a couple identified only as Julieta and David of Howard Beach, Queens. Liam weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. All are doing well. 

first baby of 2026 born in nyc
NYU Langone welcomed a baby boy named Liam at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, the son of a couple identified only as Julieta and David of Howard Beach, Queens. Liam weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. All are doing well. NYU Langone

About the Author

Robert Pozarycki

Robert Pozarycki has been the editor-in-chief at amNY since 2019. Previously, he served as editor-in-chief at the Queens Courier and QNS.com, as well as reporter and managing editor at the Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times in Ridgewood, NY.

Related Articles

More from around NYC