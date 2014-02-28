First Family does not talk about weight, Michelle Obama says

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, the First Lady said her “Let’s Move” campaign “isn’t about how kids look. It’s about how kids feel.”

Obama’s recent push on “Let’s Move” coincides with the FDA’s recent recommendation to change the nutritional labels on foods to reflect more accurate proportions and added sugar. Obama, who has worked closely with the FDA on the new labels, said she is “thrilled” by the proposal.

Meanwhile, a government study released Tuesday found a sharp decrease in toddler obesity in the past decade. One of the study’s authors, Cynthia Ogden, said the study provided a “glimmer of hope.”

This week marks the fourth anniversary of the “Let’s Move” intiative. Obama appeared in a skit on “The Tonight Show” featuring Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell, and also relased a YouTube video with Ferrell.

“Sometimes, if you get up and dance and you’re silly, maybe your kids get up and dance and they’re silly and they let the guard down,” Obama said on “Today.” “You do that for 30 minutes and before you know it, you’ve exercised and nobody’s the wiser.”

Obama said her daughters “weren’t too horrified” by her appearance on Jimmy Fallon. “I think that they’re used to me doing really silly things to get people engaged and laughing.”

Bush Hager bonded with Obama about raising two teenagers in the White House. “You’re raising two teenage girls in the spotlight — I speak from experience,” Bush Hager said, and Obama agreed.