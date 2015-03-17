Fitness packages for brides to be in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There’s nothing like a looming wedding date to shake up your workout regimen. You don’t have to go it alone, either. To help get you in wedding shape, here are five packages at NYC geared toward brides, couples and even the whole bridal party.

The whole package: Exhale

Type of program: Group class

Length: 6 or 12 weeks

Cost: $680/6 weeks, $975/12 weeks

Location: Multiple studios

Info: Exhalespa.com

The deal: From fitness to facials, Exhale has you covered. Its Bridal Boot Camp includes a series of barre and yoga classes, as well as facials at its spa, weekly check-ins and more to keep you on track.

Toned bride: Pure Barre

Type of program: Group class

Length: 3 months

Cost: $500 (might vary by location)

Location: Multiple studios

Info: Purebarre.com

The deal: Each 55-minute Pure Barre class promises to work your whole body, focusing on your hips, thighs, seat, abs and arms through focused, low-impact movements. And with its Bride To Be package, you can take as many classes as you want.

Outdoor boot camp: FitBrides

Type of program: Group class

Length: 4-12 weeks

Cost: $30/class for twice a week, $40/class for once a week

Location: Varies; next session is at Central Park, 81st Street at Central Park West

Info: Fitbrides.com

The deal: FitBrides offers boot camps for groups of up to eight throughout the year that feature resistance, agility, core and flexibility training. The next one starts up April 2 at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Memorial Day weekend, though groups of at least four can start a boot camp at any time. FitBrides also offers personal training.

Tailored workout: Molly Winter Fitness

Type of program: Personal training

Length: 2, 4 or 6 months

Cost: Starting at $4,000

Location: Residential fitness facilities

Info: mollywinterfitness.com

The deal: Whether you’re wearing a curve-hugging gown or strapless dress that reveals your arms and shoulders, Molly Winter Fitness’s Wedding Training can customize a workout to make you look the best in your dress. Workouts are 2-3 times a week and could include body-weight resistance training, TRX suspension training, mixed martial arts, yoga and HIIT.

Fitness for two: BFX Studio

Type of program: Personal training

Length: Varies

Cost: $149/person for a 55-minute session

Location: 555 Sixth Ave., 917-382-5573

Info: Bfxstudio.com

The deal: Let trainer Derek Stratton design a workout series for couples, as well as wedding parties, with strength and core moves for pairs that will really have you getting fit together. Moves typically incorporate squats, planks and pushups.