Five easy ways to eat better right now

To eat healthy, try incorporating colorful foods into your diet. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Eating right doesn’t have to mean a giant lifestyle change. Here are five ways to eat better today, courtesy of Jessica Fishman Levinson, a registered dietitian and founder of Nutritioulicious, a nutrition consulting business in New Rochelle:

Focus on portion control

Instead of forgoing your favorite sweet treats, like ice cream or dessert, allow yourself to indulge in a small portion.

Choose sensible snacks

Nearly 83% of Americans snack, according to a recent study by the NPD Group. The goal is to pick healthy things to snack on. “By snacking, you keep your metabolism going and you’ll ultimately eat less at mealtimes,” said Levinson. Smart snacks include protein or a healthy fat, such as cottage cheese and fruit, hummus and carrots or an apple with peanut butter.

Mix it up

To keep things interesting, make sure you’re eating a variety of things. “Incorporate color into your fruits and veggie selections, experiment with textures, such as crunchy nuts or smooth non-fat yogurt, and pick foods with a variety of flavors and fizzes,” said Levinson.

Keep healthy foods within reach

Place healthy foods and treats front and center in your fridge so you see them the moment you open the door. Keep a fruit basket on your counter for a quick grab and go snack.

Be a voracious reader

The nutrition label is a key part of making healthy choices, but don’t forget to read the ingredients list when you’re food shopping. “This is where you’ll get all the information you need about what’s actually in the food you eat,” said Levinson. “For example, when it comes to whole grains, look for whole wheat, not just wheat, on the label.”