The four suspects connected to an attempted armed robbery and shooting in the Bronx on May 17, 2024.

A fearsome foursome in the Bronx is wanted for robbing and shooting a man as he entered a business last week.

The NYPD released images Saturday of the suspects sought for the violent robbery that occurred at 4:46 a.m. on the morning of May 17 at 3310 3rd Ave. in Morrisania.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 34-year-old man, began to enter the location when the four suspects — two men and women, both unidentified — confronted him.

According to police, the male robbers pulled the suspect away from the doorway and threw him to the ground. They displayed guns and engaged in a struggle with the victim over his fanny pack.

During the struggle, someone fired a shot, which struck the victim in the left arm and left leg. Despite being wounded, cops reported, the victim still held on to his fanny pack.

Finally, the suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen heading northbound on 3rd Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case thus far. Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.