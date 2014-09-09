Free NYC workouts: Tai Chi, pilates, yoga and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get fit with one of these free classes and events. Photo Credit: Shipyard Brewing Co.

WEDNESDAY

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/Lole

NewYorkCapoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

THURSDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: Paragonsports.com/trainwithus

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout based on popular dance moves. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

SATURDAY

Harlem Healthy Soul Festival: Featuring health screenings, sports activities by the New York Knicks, fitness and cooking demonstrations and a performance by Faith Evans. Noon-6 p.m., FREE. Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St. Info: Harlemhealthy.org

Saturday Yoga on the Waterfront: All experience levels welcome to attend the session of Kripalu Yoga. Bring a mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819

Beauty Wellness Wisdom with Julie Rice: Featuring talks from women in the health and wellness fields, spa treatments, mini-facials, workshops with Indie Lee on DIY skincare and more. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $80 (full ticket cost can be applied to your choice of skincare, books, makeup and other products). ABC Carpet & Home, 888 Broadway. Info and ticket purchase: Eventbrite.com

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: Yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi in Socrates Sculpture Park: Instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA lead the outdoor class. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819

MONDAY

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: Paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Pilates with “Pilates on Fifth”: Kimberly and Katherine Corp lead the class. Limited number of mats provided. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park’s Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. Info: 212-768-4242

TUESDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Family Bootcamp: Build up your strength and burn calories with the whole family. For ages 7 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. 1958 Fulton St., Room 501, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705