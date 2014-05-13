Get beach-ready in one week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Summer may be right around the corner, but it’s not too late to get swimsuit ready.

The fitness experts at Equinox have put together a workout program that can get you looking better in one week (by Memorial Day weekend!), thanks to an intense combination of interval training and metabolic strengthening, proper nutrition and regeneration.

“If you follow all three pillars of the program diligently, you will experience increased muscle tone; they will feel tighter and your clothes will fit a little better,” said Lashaun Dale, Senior National Group Fitness Creative Manager at Equinox. “You will also notice improved circulation and a radiant glow to your skin.”

THE WORKOUT





MONDAY

20-minute interval run

20-minute metabolic strength session (sets of squats, lunges, pushups or crunches with a dumbbell or medicine ball)

10-minute reset (cool down and stretch with a set of therapy balls or a foam roller)



TUESDAY

45-minute indoor cycling class

Hot yoga class



WEDNESDAY

20-minute interval run

20-minute metabolic strength session

10-minute reset



THURSDAY

45-minute indoor cycling class

Hot yoga class



FRIDAY

20-minute interval run

20-minute metabolic strength session

10-minute reset



SATURDAY

20-minute “wake up and move” workout (1 minute each of jump rope, burpee, bodyweight squats, tuck-jump, plank hold, push-up, plank hold and burpee, with a 2-3-minute warm-up and cool-down)

10-minute reset (loosen your hips and decompress your spine with bridge lifts, an apanasana supine twist and savasana)



SUNDAY

50-minute walk and 10-minute meditation



NUTRITION





Throughout the week, it’s important to properly nourish your body, in addition to conditioning it. In the week leading up to Memorial Day, here are a couple things to keep in mind.



Add more fiber: Lisa Wheeler, director of group fitness development at Equinox, recommends adding more fiber to your diet because it helps “diminish the amount of visceral fat that can build up around your belly.” Reach for beans, crunchy vegetables, almonds, whole grains, brown rice and berries.



Fuel up on electrolytes: The more you work out, the more you’ll sweat, so it’s important to replenish what you lose. Sue Stanley, a Tier 4 program manager at Equinox, recommends ingesting water and electrolyte-rich snacks, such as coconut water, bananas, spinach, kale, avocado and nuts, to help keep your body’s temperature in check and ensure proper muscle function.



“This nutrition regimen will help you hydrate and detox from inflammation before the holiday weekend,” said Dale. “Removing all irritant foods and flushing with increased fluids and healthy nutrients will give your body the building blocks to feeling and looking great.”



REGENERATION





Last but not least, it’s also important to remember to get enough sleep and recovery time. Treat yourself to a massage or facial, and make sure you’re getting enough shuteye to help your hard work pay off.