Health calendar: April 16-22

WEDNESDAY

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Understanding High Blood Pressure and Medications: Learn what high blood pressure is, how it can be managed, common medications and their side effects and more. 1-3 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

THURSDAY

Yoga in the Park: Learn basic yoga poses and breathing techniques from a park ranger. Meet outside the visitor’s center. 10 a.m., FREE. Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Broad Channel. Info and RSVP: 718-318-4340

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Acutherapy: Learn acutheraphy techniques to use pressure points and breathing to improve circulation, alleviate stress and pain, and increase relaxation and stamina. 5:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Healthy Cooking with Bree: Bree Brown-Rosa of Baking With Bree demonstrates how to create tasty, fun and easy healthy recipes. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Queens Community House, 74-09 37th Ave., Suite 409 in Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Keeping It Simple: Your Benefits Explained: Schedule personalized, one-on-one session with a healthcare specialist to understand your benefits. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

FRIDAY

Walk Away the Pounds: Walk-in-place DVD workout that’s safe for all ages and fitness levels. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Shape Up NYC – Pilates: An introductory class to Pilates using the conditioning exercises to improve flexibility and strength. Personal mat required. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SATURDAY

Link Fitness Workout: Circuit training led by instructor Kimora Link. 10-10:45 a.m., FREE. Riverbank State Park outdoor track area, enter at 138th Street and Riverside Drive. Info and RSVP: 914-602-6990

Intro to Tai Chi and Qigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi, which is easy on the joints, helps reduce stress and can improve flexibility and balance. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SUNDAY

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: This calorie-burning cardiovascular workout will have you kicking, punching, blocking and moving. All levels welcome. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Zumba: This Latin-inspired, total-body workout combines aerobics and popular dance moves. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Pl. in Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7806

Low-Impact Zumba: Dance-fitness class with modified moves and pacing for active older adults and those just starting their fitness journey. 6-7 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

TUESDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Zumba: This calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Pl. in Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7806

EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Community Yoga: Learn sequences of yoga movements and poses to improve balance and flexibility. All levels of yoga practice welcome, ages 15 and older. 7-8 pm., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 866-444-3674

Eating for Health: Learn how to eat right while still enjoying your meals, including information on healthy eating on a budget and how to read food labels. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999