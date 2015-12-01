Health calendar: Dec. 2-8

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

DEC. 2

Flow Yoga: With Kaite Schwartz. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Register here

DEC. 3

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5- to 3-mile run. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park (check in at Fornino 15 minutes early).

DEC. 4

Crunch’s Taste of Chelsea: Try select workouts and join with free enrollment. 5-9 p.m., FREE. Crunch 23rd, 215 W. 23rd St. Info: 212-370-0977

DEC. 5

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for the 2.5- to 3-mile runs. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Astoria Park Track, 14-28 Astoria Park S.; St. Mary’s Park, meet at 149th Street and Eagle Avenue, Bronx; Conference House Park, meet off Hylan Boulevard next to the parking lot, Staten Island

Kids Get Moving: Kids ages 8-12 can learn basketball and soccer basics. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE. St. Mary’s Recreation Center, St. Ann’s Avenue and 145th Street, Bronx. Info: 718-402-5155

Athleta Flatiron Studio Grand Opening Party: HIIT, dance cardio, yoga and more, as well as a DJ, beauty bar, juice samples, photo booth and more. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE. 126 Fifth Ave. First-come, first-served.

Crunch’s Taste of Chelsea: Try select workouts and join the gym with free enrollment. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE. Crunch 19th, 220 W. 19th St. Info: 212-370-0998

Awesome Asana Yoga: Open-level Vinyasa class. 3-4 p.m., $5. Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

DEC. 6

Power Yoga with Bethany Lyons: As part of Well + Good’s Sweat Series. First-come, first-served. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: Concierge@wellandgoodnyc.com

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5- to 3-mile run in Marine Park. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Carmine Carro Community Center, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park.

DEC. 7

Lotus Flow Lunch Hour: Flow yoga. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Register here

DEC. 8

New York Road Runners Open Run: All ages and levels welcome for this 2.5- to 3-mile run in Staten Island’s Silver Lake Park. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Meet at the bridge at Victory Boulevard and Eddy Road in Silver Lake Park, Staten Island.