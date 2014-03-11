Health calendar: March 12-18

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Yoga is one activity on this week’s health calendar. Photo Credit: Joseph Leonard

MARCH 12

Hatha yoga: Hatha Yoga: Work to increase your attention, watchfulness and awareness through the motions of hatha yoga.

9 a.m., $15 donation. Ramakrishnananda Sakshi Yoga Center of Astoria, 20-29 38th St. Info: 888-474-1218

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: This restorative wellness class is designed for chair sitting. Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help to reduce stress, gain clarity and promote relaxation.

5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MARCH 13

West African Dance Class: Instructor Ndeye Gueye guides participants in a warm-up followed by choreography.

5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999

MARCH 14

Shape Up NYC — Pilates: An introductory class to Pilates using the conditioning exercises to improve flexibility and strength. Personal mat required.

Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Bed Aerobics: Work out while combining deep stretches and muscle toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, strength and burn fat all while in bed.

5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999

Instructed Meditation: Start your day off with a guided meditation to help relax your mind for the day ahead.

7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE (donations encouraged). Jewish Community Center Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave. Info: 646-505-5716

MARCH 15

Cross-Training: This is a high-intensity class that combines functional exercises with cardio and strength in a motivating group environment. Geared towards seniors and adults.

1-2 p.m., FREE. Gertrude Ederle Recreation Center, 232 W. 60th St. Info: 212-397- 3159

MARCH 16

Candle-Lit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candle-lit room.

7-8 p.m and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

MARCH 17

Low-Impact Zumba: Join a dance-fitness class that’s friendly and fun. It uses the Zumba formula, with modified moves and pacing for active older people and those starting their journey to achieve a fit and healthy lifestyle.

6-7 p.m., EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MARCH 18

Abs Workout: Exercise workout focusing on abs, especially strength training your core.

Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center at Poe Park, 2640 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

SHARE Breast Cancer Support Group for Women of African, African-American & Caribbean Heritage: Listen, learn and express your feelings and experiences in a safe, confidential environment. Women at all stages of breast cancer welcome.

4-5:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999

Meditation Made Easy: Learn how to meditate and let go of the harmful effects of stress, worry and tension.

1-2 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999

Moving For Life: Use safe and uplifting movement to bring joy to women with breast cancer.

5:45-6:45 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999