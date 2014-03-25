Health calendar: March 26-April 1

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

MARCH 26

Friends in Deed: Discuss your feelings and experiences dealing with illness, caregiving, or grief. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches and breathing techniques. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MARCH 27

Affordable Care Act insurance enrollment: Sign up before the March 31 deadline. Hosted by Community Healthcare Network. 5-7 p.m., FREE. Helen B. Atkinson Health Center, 81 W. 115th St. Info and RSVP: 212-426-0088

Sweet Success: Learn a mind, body, and spirit approach to diabetes management. 4:30-7 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 646-574-6140

MARCH 28

Bed Aerobics: Powerful workout routine that combines deep stretches and muscle toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, build strength and burn fat — all from the convenience and privacy of your very own bed. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Shape Up NYC — Pilates: Work to improve flexibility and strength at this introductory class. Personal mat required. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

MARCH 29

Juice demo: Eric Helms, the author of “The Juice Generation: 100 Recipes for Fresh Juices and Superfood Smoothies,” does a reading and juice demo. 1 p.m., FREE. Williams-Sonoma, 10 Columbus Circle. Info: 212-581-1146

National Girls and Women in Sports Day: Activities include fitness challenge and talks by WNBA New York Liberty players, street hockey demos and Salsa dancing demos. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE. West Bronx Recreation Center at Jesup Avenue between West 172 Street and Cross Bronx Expressway. Info: 718-860-5544

MARCH 30

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 St. Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

MARCH 31

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. Get fit and burn the calories away with upbeat music and easy-to-follow choreography. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 St. Paul’s Pl., Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

APRIL 1

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Total Body Conditioning: A circuit-style strength and cardio conditioning workout that incorporates upper body, lower body and core exercises to elevate your heart rate and burn a maximum amount of calories. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. I.S. 271, 1137 Herkimer St., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

Africa Yoga Project fundraiser: Teachers with the Africa Yoga Project lead a class. Followed by a screening of the group’s documentary. 6-7:15 p.m., $25 donation. Lyons Den Power Yoga, 279 Church St., third floor. Info and RSVP: 646-490-8888.