Bollywood cardio dance, strength training and more health events for Nov. 5-11

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get moving with yoga and more this week in NYC. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC — Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

The Future of Fitness and Wellness: Panel series presented by Sweaty Saturday, with Marcus Antebi, Alexia Brue, Joyce Chang, Erin Corcoran, John Foley and Mark Grabowski. All proceeds benefit Partnership for A Healthier America. 6:30 p.m., $15. WeWork Headquarters, 222 Broadway. Info and tickets: talksweatbysweatysaturday.splashthat.com\

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Family Strength Training: Ages 7 and up can build strength through weights, sports drills and more. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. 1958 Fulton St., Rm. 501, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Caribbean Dance: Full-body workout incorporating resistance training, yoga and cardio. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprises walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

Health and Race Walking: NY Walkers Club leads this moderate to brisk walk through Central Park. 9:30-11 a.m., FREE. Meet at the North Meadow Recreation Center. Info: 212-348-4867

Mark Jenkins Method: The celebrity personal trainer leads a full-body workout. 1-3 p.m., $20. CompleteBody’s CBXT Studio, 10 Hanover Square. Info and registration: markjenkinsmethod@ gmail.com

SUNDAY

Fitness Hike: An Urban Park Ranger leads this vigorous hike through High Rock Park. 11 a.m., FREE. Meet in the Nevada Avenue parking lot, Staten Island. Info: 718-967-3542

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Improve your flexibility and balance. For ages 15 and up. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprises walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388