Times Square cycling, yoga in Bryant Park and more health events for Sept. 17-23

WEDNESDAY

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork

Capoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

New York Sports Clubs Open House: The gym celebrates its 40th anniversary with free classes and demos, giveaways and more. Hours vary by location. Info: mysportsclubs.com

THURSDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Ironstrength and Yoga for a Cause: Half hour of Ironstrength followed by a half hour of yoga, in support of the nonprofit Bent on Learning. 6:30-7:30 p.m., $25 (donation). 14th Street Park, 14th Street and 10th Avenue. Info and registration: bentonlearning.org/ironstrength

FRIDAY

Cycle for Survival Times Square Takeover: Equinox instructors lead rides in support of rare cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. 2 p.m., $20.15. Seventh Avenue between W. 43rd and W. 44th streets. Info and registration: bit.ly/2014TimesSquareTakeover

First-Timers Special: Until Oct. 17, BFX Studio newcomers can sign up for any Friday evening class at the new Chelsea studio free of charge on their first visit. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: bfxstudio.com

SATURDAY

BomDIA! Brazilian Morning Party!: Featuring a Brazilian bootcamp, followed by a samba class and DJ dance party. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $35. XL Nightclub at The Out NYC, 512 W. 42nd St. Info and registration: corpaofitness.com

Saturday Yoga on the Waterfront: All levels welcome to attend the session of Kripalu Yoga. Bring a mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi in Socrates Sculpture Park: Instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA lead the outdoor class. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819

MONDAY

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Pilates: Pilates on Fifth’s Kimberly and Katherine Corp lead the class. Limited number of mats provided. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park’s Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. Info: 212-768-4242

TUESDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Family Bootcamp: Build up your strength and burn calories with the whole family. For ages 7 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. 1958 Fulton St., Room 501, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705