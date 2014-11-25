Thanksgiving health calendar: Burn off post-holiday calories

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

WEDNESDAY

NYSC Turkey-Burn Challenge — Zumba-thon! Burn off Thanksgiving calories while supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Open to New York Sports Clubs members and nonmembers. 5:30-7 p.m., $25 (suggested). 30 Wall St. Info, registration and more classes: Bit.ly/turkey burnchallenge

THURSDAY

Carved. DavidBartonGym offers this 60-minute, full-body, weight-training workout to both members and non-members. 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., FREE. 656 Avenue of the Americas, 30 E. 85th St., 4 Astor Place, 152 Christopher St. Info and guest list for non-members: 877-579-1300

Turkey Burn N’ Firm. This special Crunch class features 45 minutes of Ride, followed by 30 minutes of Pilates-inspired abdominal work designed to firm the core. 10 a.m., 222 E. 34th St.; 10:30 a.m., 215 W. 23rd St. Open to members and guests with a free 1-day pass. Info: Crunch.com

FRIDAY

Trim the Fat Friday. Gold’s Gym locations nationwide invite people to come in to work off their Thanksgiving meal. FREE. Info and locations: Goldsgym.com

11th Annual Day After Thanksgiving Hike. Educators from the Greenbelt Nature Center lead this two-hour hike. 10 a.m.-noon, FREE. Greenbelt Nature Center in Blood Root Valley, 700 Rockland Ave. at Brielle Avenue. Info: 718-351-3450

SATURDAY

NYSC Turkey-Burn Challenge — Zumba & Yoga.10-11 a.m., $25 (suggested). 1637 Third Ave. Rregistration: Bit.ly/turkeyburnchallenge