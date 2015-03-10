Get fit with these health events in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get fit in NYC with free classes. Photo Credit: Getty Images

MARCH 11

Shape Up NYC — Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Shape Up NYC — Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

MARCH 12

Flawless Fitness with Kymberly Nolden: High-impact class set to Beyonce. 6:15-7:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

FIT+LOVE Bootcamp: High-intensity bootcamp class with trainer Zach Schares. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

MARCH 13

Run/Yoga with Brittany Ignas: Mix of cardio and strength. Participants get an Athleta goodie bag. 6-7 a.m., FREE. FastBreak Sports, 1629 First Ave. Info: 212-724-3278

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

MARCH 14

Shape Up NYC — Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Yoga in the Elements: Yoga instructor Mike Mancini leads this session under the sun. Bring your own mat. 9:15-10:15 a.m., $16, $10 members. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston. Info and registration: Alleypond.com/adults.html

Muscle and Flow Yoga with Shauna: Part power, part vinyasa, set to a hip-hop and R&B soundtrack. 10-11 a.m., $30. Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthilyevents.com

Girls Prep Ultimate Pi Day 5K: Raising money to support STEM initiatives at Girls Prep schools. In partnership with NYC Runs. 9:25:53 a.m., followed by kids’ race at 10:30 a.m. $25 for 5K, $5 for kids’ race. Info and registration: publicprep.org/ultimatepiday

Shape Up NYC — Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

MARCH 15

Well+Good Sweat Series — Yoga and Chocolate with David Romanelli: Vinyasa flow yoga class followed by a tasting of Vosges Haut Chocolat’s new dark chocolate collection. Arrive early to guarantee admission. 8:30-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

Yoga with Regenerate Fitness NYC UES: Learn a step-by-step flow to avoid pain during yoga. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

PROnatal Fitness Class with Brittany Citron: Prenatal fitness class based on the latest medical research. 8:30-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 216 Columbus Ave. Info and registration: Pronatalfitness.com

MARCH 16

Shake Out Mondays Run: Start the week with a 3-4 mile run led by Belly’s Running World. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Shape Up NYC — High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

MARCH 17

Meditation and Hatha Yoga: Focus on your breathing, sound and mindfulness. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Meet-up with Studio Anya: A class in mind and body fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Natalie Uhling Fitness: Cardio workout with Under Armour trainer Natalie Uhling. 7-8 p.m., $30. Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthilyevents.com

Matcha Meditation: An urban retreat featuring matcha and guided meditation. 7-8 p.m., $20. The Shinnyo Center for Meditation and Well-being, 19 W. 36th St. Info and registration: Shinnyocenternyc.org/workshops