Kid-centric workout centers in NYC

With shorter days and cooler temps, indoor workouts are becoming increasingly more appealing — and not just for adults. If you’re looking for a safe environment where your little one can get moving, here are some kid-centric centers.

Court 16

Ages: 3-11

Kids can work on their serve, backhand and volley, at this month-old, members-only Brooklyn tennis club. The former industrial warehouse has been outfitted with kid-sized indoor courts. Programs are tailored by age group, and include group and private lessons. Memberships $300 (seasonal) to $500 (annual), classes start at $26 (non-members can purchase an introductory3-class package); 526 Baltic St., Boerum Hill, 718-875-5550, Court16.com

Yogi Beans

Ages: 6 weeks-16

This kids-only yoga studio has been offering classes for kids and families since 2012 on the Upper East Side. Posture, coordination, flexibility and the ability to focus are just some of the skills children and teens can develop through one of more than 25 classes each week. The studio also offers classes for new moms and their infants. Now through Dec. 20, new yogis can try a kid’s class for $15, RSVP required; 1018 Lexington Ave., 212-585-2326, yogibeans.com

My Gym

Ages: 6 weeks-13

This children’s fitness center chain offers age-based classes for kids that incorporate games, gymnastics, sports, music, dance and more. There are four locations in NYC, including Lincoln Center, Harlem and two on the Upper East Side. Classes vary by location but can help develop such skills as hand-eye coordination, strength, flexibility and agility. Prices vary by class; multiple locations, mygym.com

Gymboree

Ages: 3-5

Gymboree offers regular sports classes for toddlers and preschoolers that encourage noncompetitive play and healthy habits. Activities help to build flexibility, strong bodies and confidence. Centers can be found in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, with more on their way. Prices vary by class; multiple locations, gymboreeclasses.com

Discovery Programs

Ages: 9 months-14

Gymnastics, martial arts, dance and parkour are just some of the fitness options available through this Upper West Side childhood institution. Programs are offered by age group, and little ones as young as 9 months can get moving through classes like Baby Gym. Prices vary by program; 251 W. 100th St., 212-749-8717, discoveryprograms.com

New York Kids Club

Ages: 2 months-12

Infants and toddlers can start their fitness journey through classes that focus on movement and coordination, while kids 3 and up can dive into specific activities, including gymnastics, martial arts and rock climbing. Clubs are located throughout the city, in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Prices vary by program; various locations, nykidsclub.com

The Little Gym

Ages: 4 months-12

This global physical development center has two locations in Brooklyn, where children can take classes in gymnastics, karate, dance and skills for sports like soccer, baseball, basketball, football, hockey and golf. Parent/child classes are also available for little ones 3 and under. Prices vary by program; 221 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights, 718-488-7744, 8681 18th Ave., Bensonhurst, 718-259-6878, thelittlegym.com