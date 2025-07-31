Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem: 22 diagnosed, one dead in cluster of contagion

Twenty-two people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, and one has died amid a community cluster in Central Harlem, city health officials announced Wednesday.

The cases have been identified since July 25 across ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, which thrive in warm water. People can contract the disease by inhaling contaminated vapor, often from cooling towers or large plumbing systems, as well as from whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, and hot water tanks.

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious between people, and it can be treated with antibiotics. Complications from the disease are also less likely the sooner treatment starts.

The city Health Department said it has tested all active cooling towers in the investigation area and ordered immediate remediation at locations with initial positive results.

“Anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne in Wednesday’s announcement. She added that New Yorkers at higher risk — including adults 50 and older, smokers, and those with chronic lung conditions — “should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.”

The city Health Department urged anyone who has been in the area since late July and is experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as fevers, coughing, or difficulty breathing, to seek immediate medical attention.