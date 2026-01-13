The nurses strike is on its second day in NYC.

Day two of what is likely the largest nurses’ strike in NYC history continued on Tuesday with nearly 15,000 caregivers having walked off their normal rounds at major NYC hospitals.

Braving the freezing temperatures, nurses from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) continued to picket outside of Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian locations in Manhattan, and Montefiore facilities in the Bronx. The nurses are striking for better pay, more staff and improved workplace protections. Talks with management have stalled, which led to the strike.

The union also alleged on Jan. 13 that Mount Sinai unlawfully fired three labor and delivery nurses, which NYSNA representatives called an act of “intimidation” while contract negotiations were ongoing.

“Instead of addressing the most important issues, patient and nurse safety, hospital management has cowardly and unlawfully disciplined and terminated NYSNA nurses. Management’s disrespectful treatment of frontline nurse heroes is despicable, but they cannot silence our union voice.

Mount Sinai stated that NYSA’s allegation regarding the firings is false.

Meanwhile, a hospital system spokesperson also said 20% of nurses on Monday — the first day of the strike — crossed the picket line and came to work. They anticipate that more caretakers will do the same in the coming days.

Hospitals and emergency rooms remain open during nurses’ strike

Management from the affected hospitals said they have been preparing for the strike by securing temp agency nurses. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency in NYC on Jan. 9, ordering hospitals to prepare for “severe staffing shortages” due to the strike.

According to the order, supplemental staffing was added to hospitals and other healthcare facilities to ensure patient care. Mount Sinai said it added 1,400 specialized nurses to its staff. The NYS Health Department will have additional staff on site at all the locations throughout the duration of the strike.

It is unclear when the strike will end at this point, but all of the hospitals and their emergency rooms are open. amNewYork spoke to patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Millstein, most of whom said they support the nurses in their labor fight.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was at the hospital’s picket line on Monday to urge management to reach an agreement with the nurses. He referenced the substantial finances of the affected hospitals, which are privately owned.

“There is no shortage of wealth in the healthcare industry, especially so at the three privately operated hospital groups at which nurses are striking,” the mayor said.

Some area elected officials, including Rep. Yvette Clarke of Brooklyn, joined Mamdani in defending the nurses.

“Our nurses will always be the bedrock of our healthcare system, and they deserve a fair contract that recognizes their contributions and respects their instrumental role in keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy,’ she said in a statement. “Anything less is simply unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, both management and the nurses encourage patients to go to the hospital or emergency room if they need care.