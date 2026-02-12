NURSES STRIKE: NYSNA celebrates contract victories at all but one NYC hospital

NYSNA won agreements at some hospitals, but the nurses strike continued on Feb. 12 at NewYork-Presbyterian.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a major contract victory in the nurses strike on Wednesday, reaching agreements with all but one of the NYC hospitals involved in the historic labor dispute.

With nurses still holding out at NewYork-Presbyterian, the development puts a dent in hope that the month-long strike would fully end by Valentine’s Day.

NYSNA members at Montefiore and Mount Sinai hospitals voted to ratify new three-year contracts by an overwhelming majority. Voting took place Feb. 9 through 11.

Nurses at Mount Sinai ratified their new contract by 87%, nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West ratified by 96% and nurses at Montefiore ratified by 86%.

However, nurses at the third hospital affected by the strike, NewYork-Presbyterian in Manhattan, decided to hold out. Nurses at the medical center voted to reject their tentative agreement and a mediator’s proposal. More than 4,200 nurses remain on “an unfair labor practice strike” at the hospital, NYSNA said.

Nancy Hagans, RN, president of NYSNA celebrated the victory at Montefiore and Mount Sinai, but acknowledged the pending contract at NewYork-Presbyterian.

“Nurses set out to improve patient care because NYSNA nurses believe that every patient is a VIP,” she said. “Our contracts ensure that our hospitals are safer places, through increased staffing, workplace violence protections, and more. “This hard-earned victory shows hospitals that they can’t cut corners on patient care. Now it’s time for NewYork-Presbyterian to do the right thing, agree to a fair contract and bring all our nurses back to work.”

Nurses at the triumphant hospitals won agreements that, among other points, increase salaries by more than 12% over the life of the new three-year contract to recruit and retain nurses. Salaries will increase by approximately 4% in each year of the three-year contracts, the union confirmed.

NYSNA nurses also said the contracts maintain “enforceable safe staffing standards” and increase the number of nurses to improve patient care.

“Montefiore nurses put our Bronx communities first in these negotiations,” Shaiju Kalathil, RN, a nurse leader at the hospital said. “There is, of course, more to be done, but the wins in safe staffing standards will ensure that patients receive better care, which was our priority from the beginning. We’re tired but stronger than ever, and most importantly, excited to get back to our patients.”

Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai will return to work through Feb. 14.

Picketing continues at NewYork-Presbyterian

Meanwhile, picketing will continue at NewYork-Presbyterian. NYSNA posted the latest picket line hours at NewYork-Presbyterian on its website.

Hospital managers said they were “disappointed” by the nurses’ rejection of the tentative agreement made this week.

Per the hospital, the proposal had the same wage increases as the other medical centers, preserves the pension plan, maintains health benefits and increases staffing levels.

“We believe the proposal, which includes compromises, is fair and reasonable and reflects our respect for our nurses and the critical role that they play,” hospital leadership said in a statement. “As stated, this proposal was presented by the mediators, who are some of the most respected and experienced neutral negotiators, after months of bargaining.”

The hospital said it is sticking with the current proposal for “reconsideration.”

“It’s critical to remember that the economic terms we agree to will directly affect New York City’s safety net hospitals,” the statement read.

NYSNA did not elaborate on why the nurses rejected what the hospital said NYSNA endorsed on Feb. 8.