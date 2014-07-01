Free yoga on the beach and more NYC workouts this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

JULY 2

Sunset Pilates with Body In Balance: Lou Cornacchia leads an intermediate Pilates mat class. Learn proper technique, core muscle strength, spinal alignment and shoulder stabilization. Open to ages 16 and older. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 5, Joralemon Street at the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. Get fit and burn the calories away with upbeat music and easy-to-follow choreography. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

JULY 3

Summer in the Square — Wake Up Yoga: With Atmananda. 7 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.orgYoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

JULY 4

Power Beats: Hour-long Hot Power Vinyasa class set to a USA-inspired playlist. 10 a.m., FREE for new students, $24 drop-in. Lyons Den Power Yoga, 279 Church St. Info & RSVP: 646-490-8888, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

JULY 5

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Mimi-for-Me Yoga instructors lead a basic yoga class for all levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. 78th Street Plaza, 78th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine’s Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000

JULY 6

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Zumba: Dodge YMCA fuses Latin and world music with aerobic interval training to sculpt the body and invigorate the soul. 4 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 7

Senior Fitness: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Early Morning Yoga: Join Dodge YMCA for a yoga class that integrates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation to stretch, strengthen and condition. Limited mats available. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6 lawn, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 8

Functional High Intensity Mix: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by The Fhitting Room’s Eric Salvador. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org