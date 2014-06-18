Outdoor Yoga coming to Times Square Saturday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Times Square Alliance is gearing up for Solstice in Times Square: Athleta Mind Over Madness, an all-day yoga-thon to take place Saturday.

Friday, a crew of 40 will turn one of New York’s busiest areas into an urban studio to prepare for the 8,000 expected participants. A yoga village will be built on Broadway between 42nd and 44th streets, where 8,000 yoga mats will be stored for the following day’s events.

Although registration is closed, those interested can stream the event live and participate from afar via timessquarenyc.org.

Sponsored by Athleta, the event will run from sunrise to sunset on Saturday and feature many different types of yoga — from Vinyasa to Bikram — taught by well-known instructors.

On Sunday, MINDBODY Connect will be extending the Zen with the MINDBODY Sol Conference. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., master classes on meditation and yoga will be offered to help hurried New Yorkers find balance and focus in the city. Registration information can be found at mindbodyonline.com/sol.

Saturday’s event will be broadcast on the Toshiba screen in Times Square.