Webinar | Advances in prostate cancer screening and treatment

If you have questions about prostate cancer, get them answered in the latest Schneps Media webinar.

Join the Weill Cornell Medicine team from NewYork-Presbyterian as they discuss and answer questions about advances in prostate cancer screening and treatment. Learn more about NYP’s comprehensive prostate cancer program and ask any questions you may have!

Panelists include Dr. David Nanus, Director of the NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medicine Healthcare Systems Cancer Program and Professor of Medicine and Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine; Dr. Himanshu Nagar, Radiation Oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and Assistant professor of Radiation Oncology Weill Cornell Medicine; Dr. Nausheen Hakim, Hematologist and Oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine; and Dr. John N. Graham, Urologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn and Assistant professor of Clinical Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

The webinar will take place at 12 p.m. on June 21.